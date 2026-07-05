Made in Europe: EU car label plan puts UK factories on edge

Industrial policy often turns on definitions that sound technical but carry major consequences. A change in eligibility can decide where investment, contracts and future production go.

European Commission plans to protect local car manufacturing are drawing warnings from the industry they are meant to support, as suppliers and automakers argue over what should qualify as “Made in Europe.”

CLEPA, the European suppliers’ association, says the label must be tied to real production inside the regional supply chain. It says about 75% of parts in vehicles built in Europe are already made locally, giving EU policymakers room to set firm standards without weakening the continent’s factory base.

But The Guardian has reported that Acea, the European carmakers’ association, is pressing for targeted exemptions for the UK, Turkey and Morocco under the proposed Industrial Accelerator Act.

Subsidies could shift production choices

Subsidies and public purchasing rules can shape more than short-term sales. They can affect which vehicles governments buy, which plants receive support and where carmakers place future investments.

Acea’s position is that UK-made vehicles, batteries and components should not be treated as detached from Europe when they remain linked to EU manufacturers and suppliers.

According to The Guardian, BMW, Volkswagen and Stellantis own British plants producing Mini, Bentley and Vauxhall vehicles, while JLR, Ford, Toyota and Nissan also have large UK operations.

The newspaper furthermore writes that Nissan has privately warned that its Sunderland plant could be threatened if the rules go ahead unchanged.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said the proposal could “effectively shut out UK-assembled vehicles from most of the European market” and called that “one of the most spectacular own goals in history.”

Chinese imports shape the dispute

The proposed act is part of Europe’s response to Chinese competition, including cheaper, state-backed exports that have put pressure on manufacturers across the continent.

For suppliers, a loose definition could let imported content benefit from a European label. For automakers with plants outside the EU, a strict border-based test could penalize factories already woven into European production.

CLEPA argues that the EU should reward genuine local manufacturing and investment rather than dilute the standard. Acea says excluding existing plants connected to European automakers would weaken the sector as Chinese competition increases.

EU policymakers now have to decide whether an industrial shield aimed at Beijing can be written without cutting into Europe’s own extended manufacturing base.

Sources: The Guardian, Acea, CLEPA, SMMT