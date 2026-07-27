Cuba’s president dismisses war threats from Trump: he just needs “someone to blame”

He claimed Washington is just trying to distract from its own problems.

When a country runs out of fuel and the power grid collapses, leaders must answer to their people.

Sometimes they look inward, but more often, they point a finger at a familiar rival across the water.

A historic anniversary

The island nation marked a major political anniversary this weekend.

But a crippling economic crisis overshadowed the Sunday celebration. Speaking to thousands of supporters in Pinar del Rio, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel delivered a fierce attack on Washington.

The Cuban leader took direct aim at the sanctions and oil embargo enforced by the Trump administration, Reuters reported. He did not hold back.

Diaz-Canel explicitly called the strict economic measures a form of “political genocide.”

Blaming a scapegoat

The fiery speech follows a stark warning from the US State Department. American officials recently accused Havana of infiltrating the government and supporting domestic protests.

The Cuban president flipped that narrative. He claimed Washington is just trying to distract from its own problems.

“By accusing Cuba, they are not only looking for a scapegoat, an external agent. They are looking for someone to blame for the protests of the sectors hardest hit by an economy that makes the rich richer and the poor poorer,” Diaz-Canel said, according to Reuters.

He added that officials “are looking for a new excuse to sustain their political genocide against Cuba.”

Breaking point

The political clash plays out while daily life on the island stops. Decades of tension have peaked, creating a massive financial crash.

Foreign businesses are pulling out of the tourism sector. A lack of fuel has triggered blackouts and caused the power grid to fail, Reuters reported.

Public transport has basically stopped working. The school year even ended early because the country ran out of petrol.

While Washington blames Havana for ignoring its infrastructure, Diaz-Canel continues to demand an end to the blockade.

Asking for peace

During his address, the president thanked international groups for sending supplies. He also made a direct appeal to the American public.

“Let Cuba live in peace, and also let the noblest of the American people, who have historically fought for the human rights of other peoples, without expecting recognition and often facing persecution, imprisonment, and risks to their lives, live in peace,” he said.

He finished with a clear message to his neighbour.

“Cuba is not a threat to the United States or to any other country on earth,” Diaz-Canel stated, according to the report.

Sources: Reuters