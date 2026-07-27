Trump wants new tariffs after thousands fall ill from contaminated lettuce

Trump floats new tariffs after lettuce contamination sparks health concerns.

President Donald Trump has suggested his administration could impose tariffs on lettuce imported from Mexico, linking the proposal to a foodborne parasite outbreak that has sickened thousands of Americans.

Speaking during an Oval Office press conference, Trump was asked by a reporter when it would once again be “safe to eat lettuce.”

“I think we’ll put a major tariff on Mexico because of the lettuce. And we’ll put a big tariff on Canada because of the smoke,” Trump replied according to Express.

Thousands of illnesses under investigation

Health officials are investigating a widespread outbreak believed to involve cyclosporiasis, a parasitic illness that can cause severe diarrhea.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4,173 confirmed cases have been reported since May 1. Authorities are also reviewing roughly 7,400 additional suspected infections.

Investigators have linked one of the outbreaks to shredded lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms and distributed to Taco Bell restaurants. The contamination is believed to have originated from the company’s facility in central Mexico.

Taylor Farms has voluntarily recalled affected products and temporarily shut down the site while the investigation continues.

“We’ve commissioned independent experts to conduct a top-to-bottom review of food safety processes and protocols in our central Mexico facility. We continue to work with health authorities, customers, and independent farming partners to address this issue,” a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

Officials say situation is improving

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said earlier this week that the primary outbreak is “under control.”

Authorities are also investigating a second cluster of cyclosporiasis cases that may not be connected to the Taylor Farms incident.

Public health officials continue to advise consumers to wash fresh produce thoroughly, practice careful hand hygiene and cook food to at least 70 degrees Celsius to eliminate the parasite.

Canada also targeted during remarks

Trump also joked that Canada could face tariffs “because of the smoke,” referring to the wildfire smoke that has drifted across large parts of the United States in recent weeks.

Thousands of lightning strikes helped ignite a series of wildfires across British Columbia, prompting dozens of evacuation orders and leaving more than 100 active fires burning.

Smoke from those fires spread into several US regions, while Toronto briefly recorded the worst air quality in the world earlier this month.

Canadian authorities have deployed more than 5,300 firefighters along with hundreds of aircraft to battle the blazes. Mexico has also sent approximately 200 firefighters to assist with the emergency.