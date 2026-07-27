Russia turns to North Korea for massive wave of recruits in $13B deal

Driven by a lucrative $13 billion alliance, North Korea is preparing to send thousands of additional troops and advanced missile launchers to bolster Russia’s front lines.

When quiet alliances deepen behind closed doors, distant battlefields can suddenly reshape regional security thousands of miles away. That sobering reality is currently unfolding as international ties grow tighter.

Russian forces are actively preparing to integrate 30,000 foreign soldiers onto the front lines.

Since June, military sites in Russia’s Voronezh region have undergone expansion to absorb the influx of North Korean forces, according to Ukrainian intelligence, as reported by United24 Media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the findings during a recent address. He reported that Pyongyang is also getting ready to ship fresh ballistic missile launchers and ammunition directly to Russian units.

Expanding the threat

The Ukrainian leader warned that this military partnership extends far beyond Eastern Europe.

He pointed out that Pyongyang’s forces are gaining valuable modern warfare skills that could destabilize other parts of the world. “This is a threat not only to Ukraine. Russia is helping North Korea learn warfare, improve its weapons, and gain real combat experience.

“All of this is a threat to everyone in Asia within range of North Korean missiles. We will respond,” Zelenskyy said, according to United24 Media.

The exchange directly threatens neighboring countries across Asia. By testing equipment and tactical methods on European battlefields, North Korean forces are refining capabilities that could soon alter defense dynamics across the Pacific.

Running out of steam

Moscow’s manpower deficit is growing starker. Although Russian recruiters enlisted roughly 221,000 people in the first seven months of 2026, battlefield losses surpassed that figure—totaling nearly 225,500 troops, including roughly 131,000 killed and almost 93,000 wounded, United24 Media reports.

With losses outpacing enlistment, officials are already planning to broaden domestic mobilization later this year. The strain is equally visible in weapon stockpiles.

Russia is burning through its arsenal faster than factories can resupply it. In just the first three weeks of July, Russian forces fired 107 ballistic missiles—exceeding their entire monthly production capacity of roughly 100 units.

They also expended 20 Zircon missiles, despite an estimated annual output of just 30 weapons.

A lucrative lifeline for Pyongyang

The deepening alliance is not just tactical—it is an economic lifeline for North Korea’s isolated regime.

South Korean intelligence estimates that Pyongyang has extracted roughly $13 billion in financial and military aid from Moscow over the last three years, equivalent to more than half of North Korea’s entire annual economy,

Beyond cold cash for weapons and manpower, the Kremlin is feeding Kim Jong Un’s regime with critical energy supplies and advanced military technologies. This payoff comes despite a severe human toll: intelligence indicates that over 6,000 North Korean soldiers have already been killed or wounded on European soil.

Yet, the massive financial windfall appears to be pushing Pyongyang to double down with tens of thousands of additional troops, according to The Moscow Times.