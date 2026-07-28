Cult survivor shares tactic to rescue relatives from MAGA madness

Arguing rarely changes a deeply held belief overnight.

Family gatherings often bring up uncomfortable political debates.

But when a loved one starts repeating wild conspiracy theories, a simple disagreement can quickly turn heartbreaking.

Experts say there is a better way to handle these tense moments.

Remember the person

According to HuffPost, the rise of extreme political movements has left many people wondering how to talk to radicalised relatives.

Steven Hassan founded the Freedom of Mind Resource Center. He told the outlet that families need to focus on the person hidden beneath the political slogans.

“If you’re speaking with someone who is a relative or a childhood friend, you can go back in your mind to remember who they were before, and keep telling yourself they’re still there,” Hassan said.

He noted that asking calm questions works far better than starting a bitter fight. Hassan advised families to listen closely and gently repeat the answers back to build trust.

Planting a seed

Cult survivor Daniella Mestyanek Young also shared her advice with HuffPost. She explained that many people fall into misinformation simply because they feel lonely or scared.

Arguing rarely changes a deeply held belief overnight. Instead, Young suggested offering a gentle pushback using calm and polite language.

“You’re not likely to change their mind in a single message,” Young told HuffPost. She added that friends can still plant a seed of doubt if they respond with compassion instead of harsh anger.

Knowing when to walk away is equally vital. If a conversation becomes hostile, experts say you have every right to set firm boundaries to protect your own peace.

A vital connection

Stepping back from a toxic debate does not mean you have to cut the person off entirely. Maintaining a small connection often helps them escape an extremist group down the road.

Leaving a radical movement forces a person to admit they were fooled. That intense shame keeps them trapped.

Young told the publication that a basic birthday message could eventually serve as a lifeline. It shows the isolated relative they still have a safe home.

“So, even if all you can manage is sending a birthday text or commenting on a photo of their dog, that thread of connection might one day be the thing they use to climb back out,” she said.

Sources: HuffPost