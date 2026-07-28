AI is ‘eating the internet’ as the Dead Internet Theory is proven right

The Dead Internet Theory is officially a reality, as AI agents now outnumber human users and fundamentally break how the web makes money.

If you’ve spent any time on Twitter or Facebook lately, you already know the internet feels different. Every viral post is instantly flooded with crypto bots, AI-generated replies, and fake accounts talking to each other. The old “Dead Internet Theory”—the long-running forum joke that humans are actually the minority online—isn’t a joke anymore.

A new report from Fortune confirms that automated programs officially generate more web traffic than actual people. Infrastructure giant Cloudflare tracked this crossover happening in June, meaning over half of all clicks, views, and form submissions are completely synthetic. We are no longer the main characters of the internet; we are just sharing space with millions of active algorithms.

These aren’t just the dumb spam bots from ten years ago that left broken English comments on YouTube. The new wave consists of AI agents that browse websites, click links, and interact with content exactly like a human user would. This specific type of highly active bot traffic has grown by nearly 8,000 percent in just twelve months.

Breaking the web’s business model

The entire internet is basically funded by one thing: tracking real humans to serve them targeted ads. Whether you are scrolling Instagram or reading a news site, the platform makes money because an advertiser thinks you might buy something. When AI agents make up the majority of page views, this entire financial house of cards starts to collapse.

Bots don’t care about a flash sale on sneakers, and they definitely don’t click on banner ads by accident. Because these agents don’t buy physical products, traditional advertising metrics like bounce rates and engagement are becoming completely meaningless. Website owners are currently panicking because they have no idea how to monetize traffic that doesn’t actually have a wallet.

Developers are already accepting defeat and building the web directly for machines instead of normal human users. Payment processors like Stripe report that 70 percent of their data requests now come directly from automated agents rather than people. We are actively transitioning to an internet where software talks directly to other software, leaving human users as an afterthought.

What this means for us, the everyday users

Despite flooding our social feeds and inflating website analytics, these AI agents aren’t moving much real money yet. Analysts estimate this “machine economy” only generates about 36 billion dollars a year because bots still struggle with payment infrastructure. They can browse Twitter and fill out forms all day, but they can’t easily hold a credit card or take legal liability.

Once tech companies figure out how to give these agents virtual wallets, the internet will change permanently. You will likely end up using your own AI agent just to filter out the noise and negotiate with other bots. The human web of personal blogs and organic social media is rapidly being replaced by a highly efficient, entirely automated machine network.

For the average person, this means your online experience is only going to get weirder and more isolating. You will have to constantly question whether the angry reply to your Facebook comment came from a neighbor or a server farm. The internet isn’t dead, but it has definitely been handed over to the machines, and we are just guests here now.