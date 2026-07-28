Russia issues chilling warning as Europe moves toward a “dangerous point”

Russia sounds the alarm over Europe’s future with stark “dangerous point” warning.

Russia has sharply criticized Europe’s growing military ambitions, accusing Western governments of driving the continent toward greater instability while warning that sanctions and continued support for Ukraine risk deepening global economic and political tensions.

Speaking during a press briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova argued that public concern over international security is growing as governments expand military spending and harden their positions against Moscow.

Zakharova claimed Europe’s increased focus on defense is creating a more dangerous international environment.

“Europe’s militarization is bringing the world to a dangerous point while ordinary people are becoming more and more aware of how fragile peace is,” she said according to TASS.

She also accused European leaders of rehabilitating extremist ideologies, alleging they have ignored or downplayed attacks on civilians while shielding groups Russia considers to have neo-Nazi links.

Sanctions could hit global economy

Much of the briefing focused on the latest Western sanctions against Russia. Zakharova argued that efforts to curb Russia’s energy exports, particularly during the ongoing tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, would not only affect Moscow but also create wider economic consequences through higher inflation, weaker global growth and additional pressure on countries dependent on imported energy, fertilizer and food.

Russia, she added, is preparing retaliatory measures in response to the European Union’s 21st sanctions package.

Ukraine, Denmark and the West

Zakharova said Moscow remains open to diplomatic proposals on Ukraine but insisted previous discussions should be clarified before new initiatives are put forward. She also condemned continued Western military support for Kyiv, accusing European governments of ignoring Ukrainian attacks on civilians while encouraging further escalation.

Denmark was singled out during the briefing, with Zakharova rejecting Copenhagen’s allegations of Russian cyber activity and claiming Danish authorities are fueling anti-Russian sentiment while supporting Ukraine’s cyber capabilities.

“The true motive behind such propaganda campaigns is to whip up Russophobia and panic in society in order to justify the hostile anti-Russian policy, expand the powers and budgets of relevant agencies, and, naturally, justify exorbitant spending on the militarization of Denmark.”