D.C. blocks Trump’s arch, tells him to find ‘alternative site’

The president originally selected a highly sensitive area for the giant arch.

Monuments define the skyline of any capital city.

They tell stories of history and power in solid stone, towering over the daily commute.

And when a new addition is proposed, everyone suddenly has a strong opinion on where it truly belongs. Sometimes, the fiercest political battles are fought over the map itself.

The grand vision

The current administration has incredibly ambitious plans for the nation’s capital. President Donald Trump wants to leave a permanent mark on the historic cityscape, and his team is pushing hard to make it happen.

His current blueprint includes a towering structure designed to capture attention from miles away. The proposed monument is a staggering 250-foot-tall triumphal arch.

A replica of the massive project actually appeared on the National Mall on Wednesday. The visual demonstration gave residents a distinct taste of the towering design, according to The Washington Post.

But local authorities are not thrilled with the chosen location at all. They are now actively pushing back against the highly prized real estate.

Seeking new ground

The president originally selected a highly sensitive area for the giant arch. He wanted to place the towering monument directly in Memorial Circle.

That specific spot sits just outside the gates of Arlington National Cemetery. It serves as a quiet area historically dedicated to solemn remembrance.

A local historic preservation officer stepped in to halt the momentum last month. Following standard procedure, the city official formally contacted the White House to request a major change of plans.

The official told the administration to find an “alternative site” for the massive construction project. Building the structure next to the famous cemetery would simply be too “divisive.”

A sporty alternative

Finding a new home for a 250-foot arch in a crowded district is certainly no easy task. The city official did not just reject the initial idea out of hand.

They actually offered a completely different neighborhood for the White House to seriously consider. The wildly different location trades solemn military history for loud crowds and summer entertainment.

The preservation officer pointed the administration toward the busy area near Nationals Park. That lively waterfront neighborhood is home to the city’s major league baseball team.

Putting a giant arch near a sports stadium would definitely change the local skyline forever. It remains to be seen if the president will accept the baseball adjacent compromise.

Sources: The Washington Post