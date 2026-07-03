Trump complains during storytime for kids: “I usually read stories about myself”

Trump also made a quick joke about the Great Depression.

Reading a book to children is usually a quiet and predictable affair. Most adults point at the colorful pictures and stick strictly to the words printed on the page. Sometimes, however, the storyteller just decides to completely ignore the script.

A special guest

A major surprise awaited viewers this week. Second Lady Usha Vance welcomed a highly recognizable figure to her family broadcast.

The audio program usually features gentle stories aimed at younger listeners. According to the Associated Press cited by PBS, the show is officially known as “Storytime with the Second Lady.”

President Donald Trump stopped by the Oval Office to record the event. He sat down to read a children’s book titled “Presidents Play!” to the online audience.

Dropping the script

The session started normally enough for a typical weekday broadcast. The commander in chief began working his way through the brightly illustrated pages of the educational storybook.

That standard approach did not last very long. When Vance asked if he had time to read for fun, he admitted his focus lies elsewhere.

“I usually read stories about myself,” Trump said.

Instead of reading the printed words, he abandoned the script. He offered unscripted commentary about the historical figures featured throughout the book.

Rating the predecessors

Those famous former leaders suddenly faced some unexpected criticism. The president took the impromptu opportunity to roast several of his famous predecessors.

Looking at a picture of Herbert Hoover playing a game, Trump made a quick joke about the Great Depression.

“That worked out better for him than the economy,” Trump quipped.

He also took a jab at the golfing skills of Barack Obama. Looking at a drawing of the former leader, he expressed heavy doubts about his athletic abilities.

“He won’t be in the Master’s anytime soon,” Trump noted.

Keeping in shape

The historical narrative eventually turned toward physical fitness. Seeing an illustration of Gerald Ford swimming in a pool sparked a moment of personal reflection.

“I don’t know if I look good in a bathing suit. I haven’t had a bathing suit in a long time,” Trump said.

He also warned the audience to stay active after seeing a picture of William Howard Taft. Pointing out that Taft was the heaviest leader in history, he urged children to exercise.

“I have to be careful because I don’t want to supersede his record,” Trump said.

Sources: Associated Press, PBS