Trump Jr. could make millions with his father’s new ATF gun rule

A representative for the president’s son firmly denied any political interference.

Online shopping thrives on speed and convenience.

You click a button, and a box appears at the door days later. Now, the government wants to apply that same model to a controversial market.

The digital storefront

A new proposal could change how Americans buy weapons. The federal government wants to allow direct shipping of firearms to private homes.

Right now, online shoppers must pick up their orders at a physical store according to Reuters. They undergo an in-person background check before taking anything home.

Under the new plan, buyers would complete identity verification and background checks online. Following a seven-day waiting period, the package would arrive straight at their doorstep.

Reuters reported that the agency expects half of all buyers to eventually use this home-delivery method.

A massive windfall

This sweeping policy change could generate a massive payout for a specific internet retailer. GrabAGun is widely known as the Amazon of weapons.

Donald Trump Jr. serves as a board member and major shareholder for the platform. His financial stake could soar if the rules take effect.

A representative for the president’s son firmly denied any political interference.

“He does not interface with the Federal Government as part of his role with any company that he invests in or advises and had zero involvement in this particular decision,” spokesperson Andrew Surabian stated.

Pushback from sellers

Small business owners are panicking. Local shops rely heavily on the transfer fees they collect from processing digital orders, and losing that revenue hurts.

Beyond the financial hit, many sellers worry about serious public safety risks. They argue that seeing a customer face-to-face is crucial for spotting illegal activity.

Gun control advocates agree with the physical retailers. They warn that mailing weapons directly to neighborhoods will inevitably fuel illegal trafficking.

“Even with the most robust virtual sales and background check process, there is no way for a gun store that is selling a gun over the internet to know if the person making the purchase is funneling the firearms to others,” Giffords spokesperson Aneesa McMillan warned.

Federal officials defend the modern approach.

ATF chief counsel Robert Leider told Reuters that physical shops act as little more than a paperwork conduit. He insists the system will remain highly secure.

The rule remains in a public comment period until August, so the outcome is still undecided.

Sources: Reuters