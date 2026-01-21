Danish politician cut off after telling Trump to get lost

Lawmaker reprimanded over outburst in Greenland speech.

Anders Vistisen, a Danish member of the European Parliament, addressed Trump directly during a recent debate, rejecting the U.S. president’s repeated claims that America should take control of Greenland.

“Dear President Trump, listen very carefully. Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years. It is an integrated country. It is not for sale,” Vistisen said.

He then escalated his message, adding: “Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr. President, get lost.”

Editor’s note: The lawmaker used stronger language when addressing the president.

Immediate fallout

The comments spread rapidly on social media, where many users praised Vistisen for his directness. However, his language breached parliamentary rules.

After switching to Danish to continue his speech, Vistisen was cut off by the presiding speaker of the European Parliament.

“I am sorry, this is against our rules,” the speaker said. “As much as you might feel, or the room might feel in this, we have clear rules about cuss words and language that is inappropriate in this room.”

“I am sorry to interrupt you, but it is unacceptable, even if you might have strong political feelings about this,” the speaker added.

Greenland dispute

Vistisen’s remarks come in response to Trump’s repeated statements that the United States “needs” Greenland for national security. Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

Trump has argued that control of the Arctic island is vital for US and global security. Critics, however, believe his interest is driven by Greenland’s natural resources, including oil, gas and rare minerals.

The issue is further complicated by the fact that both Denmark and Greenland are part of NATO.

Any attempt by the United States to seize Greenland by force would place it in direct conflict with NATO allies, potentially forcing intervention from countries such as the UK, France and Germany.

Despite warnings about diplomatic fallout and alliance strain, Trump has shown no sign of backing down.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said: “Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!”

He added: “The United States of America is the most powerful Country anywhere on the Globe, by far… We are the only POWER that can ensure PEACE throughout the World.”

Sources: European Parliament, Truth Social