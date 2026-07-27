Putin’s naval parade hit by fear as only a handful of ships show up

The government loses a major tool for shaping public opinion

National holidays are usually a time for countries to show off their strength.

Crowds gather to watch military might on full display, expecting a massive spectacle.

But sometimes, harsh realities force even the biggest showmen to scale things back.

A missing spectacle

Russia loves a grand naval show. The country normally uses Navy Day to project massive power across the historic waters of St. Petersburg. This annual celebration typically features an enormous fleet and bold displays of maritime strength.

Instead, President Vladimir Putin recently stepped out to attend a distinctly muted version of the event. For the second consecutive year, government officials called off the Main Naval Parade.

The sweeping review of advanced ships and submarines simply did not happen.

A recently published video from the social media account Centrum Europy cited by WP showed only a small lineup of patrol vessels, standing in stark contrast to the massive propaganda events of the past.

Fears over safety

The Kremlin pointed directly to ongoing domestic risks to explain the downgraded celebrations. Speaking to the press, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed the decision on “the general situation and security concerns.”

This marks a direct repeat of last year’s sudden logistical changes.

Back in 2025, authorities also scrapped the main parade entirely and even canceled the traditional evening fireworks display, according to international news reports.

The move highlights a growing sense of caution within the highest levels of the Russian government. Major public gatherings now carry severe risks. This reality is forcing the national leadership to keep a much tighter lid on high-profile events.

Local officials offered no timeline for when the full celebrations might return to the city.

Image under pressure

The Navy Day parade usually serves as a crucial moment for domestic messaging and national pride. State television heavily relies on these sweeping images to broadcast a message of unstoppable force to the Russian public.

Without the grand fleet cutting through the water, the government loses a major tool for shaping public opinion. The modest replacement ceremony offered very little for the state cameras to capture.

As military commitments stretch on elsewhere, these physical displays of strength keep shrinking at home. For now, the sprawling naval reviews remain a distant memory for the residents of St. Petersburg.

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Sources: WP, Centrum Europy