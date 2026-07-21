Delusional Trump official claims “we’re already saving Americans billions” as prices soar

Instead of dropping, the national average for a gallon of gas actually climbed to $4.003 on Monday.

When politicians promise massive financial relief, everyday people immediately check their wallets.

The gap between what officials claim on television and what actually happens at the cash register can feel staggering.

Now, a high-ranking cabinet member is making bold economic statements while ordinary drivers face a very different reality.

Sweeping television statements

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum went on Fox Business on Monday to share a highly optimistic update on the national economy. He insisted that the current administration is actively fixing the energy crisis.

According to HuffPost the cabinet member made massive claims about the financial benefits American drivers are supposedly experiencing right now. Those statements contrast sharply with the current market.

“We’re already saving Americans billions of dollars because we’ve got business leaders like President Trump driving our energy policy,” Burgum said during the broadcast.

He further suggested that oil and gas prices would start dropping immediately. The secretary pointed to potential new shipping routes that might bypass the heavily contested Strait of Hormuz, though he provided zero specific details on how this would actually happen.

Pain at the pump

Burgum remained completely confident in the administration’s economic strategy during his interview. “President Trump is the one leader who knows how to get prices down,” he added.

Those political promises clash directly with the grim reality at local gas stations. Simply put, everyday commuters are not feeling those billions in savings.

Instead of dropping, the national average for a gallon of gas actually climbed to $4.003 on Monday. That sobering figure comes straight from the automotive tracking group AAA.

Global conflict drives costs

The disconnect stems from severe geopolitical instability overseas. Ongoing military clashes have thrown global energy markets into absolute chaos, driving up costs everywhere.

Brent crude oil serves as the primary benchmark for global pricing. That index pushed higher to reach $88 per barrel by Monday evening, just as American forces continued launching military strikes against Iran.

The entire economic struggle centers around the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Before the current conflict with Iran began, that single vital waterway handled roughly 20 percent of the entire global oil supply.

Finding alternative routes for that much cargo takes immense time and resources. Until those shipping lanes are secure, everyday drivers will likely keep paying a massive premium just to get to work.

Sources: Fox Business, HuffPost, AAA