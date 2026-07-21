Argentina defeat revives Trump sports curse jokes

Several unrelated results have become the basis of a recurring online joke about Donald Trump’s involvement in major sporting events.

Spain’s World Cup final victory over Argentina prompted social-media users to revisit claims about Donald Trump’s supposed sports curse, an unsupported theory attached to competitions he has attended, commented on or became directly involved in.

Trump declined to choose a winner before the match but praised Argentina captain Lionel Messi during an interview shown by Fox Sports:

“I won’t pick sides, I just think it’s very hard to bet against Messi, he’s great.”

Spain then won 1-0 after extra time. The Associated Press writes that substitute Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute, securing the country’s second men’s World Cup title.

Trump helped present the trophy and remained beside the Spanish players during their celebration. His visible role in the ceremony, combined with his earlier remarks about Messi, gave critics another opportunity to revive the running joke.

Earlier appearances draw attention

Trump attended Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals, the only contest the New York Knicks lost during their five-game championship victory over the San Antonio Spurs, according to USA Today.

Some Knicks supporters jokingly blamed his presence for the defeat. The team quickly undermined that interpretation by recovering and completing the series victory.

His attendance at a Washington Commanders game in November 2025 produced an even less convincing example. Detroit defeated Washington 44-22, meaning the immediate result did not fit a curse directed at the Lions.

Detroit later lost five of its final eight games and missed the playoffs. Former NFL player Kenny Stills responded to the downturn by writing “Trump curse,” extending the joke to a team that had actually won while Trump watched.

Trump also attended the opening day of the 2025 Ryder Cup as the United States struggled against Europe. The American team later mounted a significant recovery but ultimately lost the competition 15-13.

Intervention raises different questions

The most politically contentious example involved United States forward Folarin Balogun. Trump contacted FIFA president Gianni Infantino after Balogun received an automatic suspension following a red card. FIFA suspended the one-match punishment for a year, allowing the forward to play against Belgium.

Belgium formally challenged his eligibility, but the appeal was rejected. The United States was then eliminated in a 4-1 defeat.

Belgium’s football association later mocked the disciplinary reversal online, writes USA Today.

That episode differed from the others because Trump did more than attend or comment. His direct contact with FIFA placed political attention on a disciplinary process.

There is no evidence otherwise connecting Trump physically to any of the sporting outcomes. The narrative survives by selecting memorable defeats while overlooking victories, recoveries and contradictory examples.

Sources: Associated Press, USA Today, Fox Sports