Maintaining unity during a brutal conflict requires a delicate political balance.

The Kyiv Independent reports that growing domestic tension in Ukraine is pushing top officials toward a potential reshuffle at the highest levels of military command.

Streets demand change

Days-long protests broke out across multiple Ukrainian cities starting on July 15. Crowds composed of military veterans, serving soldiers, and ordinary civilians gathered in public squares to voice sharp disagreement over recent government decisions.

The sudden wave of public anger was triggered by a major cabinet reshuffle that saw former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov removed from his post. Widespread reports of long-standing personal and professional friction between Fedorov and senior officers quickly added fuel to the growing discontent.

Demonstrators have openly demanded Fedorov’s immediate return to the defense ministry while urging the government to fire Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi instead.

Pressure at top

In response to the growing public outcry, President Volodymyr Zelensky is now actively weighing a major change at the head of the armed forces. Bloomberg reported that Zelensky is considering relieving Syrskyi of his duties following the widespread street protests.

Citing two sources familiar with the matter, the news outlet stated that Syrskyi could be removed from his post within a matter of days.

This public unrest marks a rare moment of open political friction during active wartime operations, forcing top leadership to reconsider its military governance strategy.

Choosing a successor

If Syrskyi is dismissed, Joint Forces chief Mykhailo Drapatyi has emerged as the frontrunner to replace him. Protesters have explicitly urged Zelensky to appoint Drapatyi to the top military post, reflecting strong confidence in his battlefield experience.

Zelensky is currently evaluating a broader list of 11 potential candidates for the leadership role. Bloomberg reported that while Drapatyi remains the most likely choice, a final decision on the appointment has not yet been finalized.

Still, official word may arrive very quickly. A person familiar with the situation told the Kyiv Independent that a decision on Syrskyi’s dismissal is expected soon, possibly within days.

Sources: Kyiv Independent, Bloomberg