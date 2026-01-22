Denmark warns Trump’s promise doesn’t end dispute

Rasmussen: Trump still wants Greenland despite Davos pledge.

Denmark has issued a cautious response after Donald Trump sought to soften his language on Greenland while reaffirming his long-standing interest in the Arctic territory.

Officials in Copenhagen say the core problem remains unresolved.

The comments followed Trump’s appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he addressed growing international concern.

Ambition unchanged

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Wednesday that Trump’s intentions toward Greenland have not shifted, despite assurances made in Switzerland, AFP reported.

“What is clear from this speech is that the president’s ambition remains intact,” Rasmussen told journalists.

He acknowledged that Trump’s remarks carried one positive note.

“Of course it is positive, taken separately, that he says: ‘we will not resort to military force’; we have to take that into account, but that does not make the problem disappear,” Rasmussen said.

Ownership claims

Rasmussen said Trump has repeatedly questioned Denmark’s role in Greenland’s security and governance.

“He (Donald Trump) has said very clearly that ‘it is better to own it than to rent it’ (the territory) and that Denmark is not capable of ensuring the protection of Greenland,” the foreign minister said.

Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark and has consistently rejected the idea of being sold.

Trump at Davos

During his speech at the World Economic Forum, Trump said the United States would not use force to annex Greenland but maintained that Washington should acquire it.

“The world thought I would use force. I don’t need to use force. I don’t want to use force. I will not use force,” Trump said.

He nevertheless argued that the US is the only “great power” capable of defending Greenland and accused Denmark of “ingrateness.” Trump also renewed his call for “immediate negotiations” to buy the island, which he described as a “piece of ice to protect the world.”

Red lines restated

Following a parliamentary hearing with Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, Rasmussen again rejected the idea that Greenland could be transferred.

“The autonomous territory of Greenland is not for sale,” he said.

“Human beings are not negotiable. It can start between people, but we do not negotiate people,” Rasmussen added.

Talks without concessions

Rasmussen referred to a January 14 meeting in Washington attended by Greenland’s foreign minister Vivian Motzfeldt, US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“This agreement provides for high-level discussions to see if we can address American concerns without crossing our red lines,” Rasmussen said.

Sources: AFP, Digi24




