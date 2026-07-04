Department of Commerce lifts national security ban on AI software

The rapid race to develop artificial intelligence frequently forces governments to weigh innovation against public safety.

The breakneck race to develop artificial intelligence constantly forces governments to weigh innovation against public safet reports DR News.

Restrictions lifted

The United States government has officially rolled back an order that forced artificial intelligence developer Anthropic to suspend access to its most advanced models. It was a sudden move. According to a report by DR News, the decision reopens access to the company’s highly discussed Fable 5 and Mythos systems.

Anthropic confirmed the news publicly through a social media statement on X. Workers are already moving fast to bring the systems back online. “We will begin restoring access tomorrow,” the company wrote.

The original suspension came down on June 12. At the time, the US Department of Commerce justified the ban by arguing that foreign access to these advanced tools could harm national security. Still, officials did not provide specific details about the nature of the threat.

Guardrails and pushback

Anthropic itself had previously raised some alarms regarding its own software. The company warned that the Mythos model was so powerful that bad actors could use it to hack into critical infrastructure. In response to those fears, the newly released version features tighter safety measures.

The government previously softened its stance slightly before lifting the ban entirely. DR News reported that officials initially allowed Anthropic to share the Claude Mythos 5 model with a limited group of trusted American organizations.

This entire back-and-forth reflects a much broader crackdown by Washington. The US government is tightening its grip on new artificial intelligence releases to identify hidden tech threats early.

Yet, this strict oversight has drawn heavy criticism from tech advocates. Many worry because the state now holds the power to decide who gets to use cutting-edge technology.

A rocky relationship

This is not the first time Anthropic has clashed with Washington officials over its technology. Friction has been building for months. Earlier this year, a massive dispute erupted over how the military could use these advanced tools.

The company refused to let the Pentagon use its models for mass surveillance. Automated weapons were also completely off the table. It blocked the Department of Defense from integrating the software into fully automated weapons systems.

Following that refusal, the US government blacklisted the AI developer. This latest breakthrough marks a tentative truce in an ongoing, complicated relationship between the tech sector and federal regulators.

Sources: DR News