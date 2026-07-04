Good catch on that final section. It definitely needed a structural shake-up to match the punchy, varied rhythm of the rest of the piece. Here is the revised article with those final paragraphs broken down into much cleaner, more dynamic sentence structures.

When a nation commits to a long war, the official message always claims absolute unity. According to United24Media, beneath that managed surface, economic isolation and daily anxiety can quietly reshape what regular people value most

An unexpected shift

An unexpected voice recently broke the silence in Moscow. According to a United24Media report, the head of Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, admitted that ending the war is now the top priority for regular citizens.

Herman Gref spoke candidly at the bank’s annual meeting. His remarks match independent polling. The Moscow Times reported that a staggering 81 percent of citizens now favor an immediate halt to the war.

This is a massive pivot. For years, Gref acted as a financial pillar for Vladimir Putin, bankrolling the war despite global sanctions. But soaring economic costs are getting harder to hide.

Gref addressed shareholders directly about the nation’s primary concern. “What worries us, I think, worries us all the same. I don’t think there’s a person in the country who has any other worries apart from the quickest possible end to military actions, that’s obvious,” Gref stated.

Straining the system

Data from the Institute for Conflict Studies and Analysis of Russia shows this desire for peace has hit a record high. Only nine percent want to fight until victory. The war now eclipses worries like low wages.

Anxiety is showing up online too. Following recent drone strikes on Moscow, citizens rushed to the internet. United24Media reported that weekly Yandex searches for a peace timeline reached a record 137,000 requests.

Aside from public fear, the nation faces severe economic flaws. Growth relies entirely on military production. This leaves regular businesses to suffer, and Gref warned that companies cannot survive under these tight monetary policies.

“Real rates are around 10%, meaning the central bank’s key rate minus current inflation,” Gref explained. He urged policymakers to lower rates immediately to stop the slowdown.

Mounting economic pain

By mid-2026, the artificial rush from wartime spending simply ran out of steam. Imbalances are growing fast. Even high commodity prices cannot mask the structural cracks spreading through the system.

The massive defense boom did lift household incomes at first. Now, that scaffolding is coming completely undone. Wages have flattened out. To patch the budget holes, officials are hiking taxes and slashing everyday social services.

Sources: United24Media, The Moscow Times