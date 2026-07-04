Dagens.com
Homepage News Next James Bond must ooze sex appeal to land historic...

Next James Bond must ooze sex appeal to land historic contract

August M August M
Follow dagens.com on Google
Who will be the next James Bond?
Shutterstock

Movie fans love to argue about who should land the most coveted roles in cinema.

Others are reading now

Independent data indicates 81 percent of Russians favor halting invasion

New report shows violent crime dropped across the US

When a massive spy franchise reboots itself, every young star gets scrutinized. According to the Irish Star, finding the perfect leader for a multi-billion dollar series takes more than picking a famous face.

Total mystery needed

A major voice from the past is now warning producers to look beyond current Hollywood favorites. The Irish Star reported that former James Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams wants the studio to steer clear of rumored contenders Jacob Elordi and Callum Turner.

McWilliams has a legendary track record. Having previously hired Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig, she believes it is essential that the chosen actor remain a total enigma.

According to McWilliams, past stars were relatively unknown when they signed up. Craig faced immense backlash from executives and fans when he won the part for Casino Royale.

Also read

General Motors hits the brakes on massive electric truck rollout

Trump presents himself as a peacemaker: Opens the door to a Russia visit

“He was such an unpopular choice,” McWilliams recalled. “Nobody supported it. Not the studio. Not the director … He thought, ‘I’m going to show you bastards,’ and he did. And everybody went, ‘Oh my god, isn’t he wonderful?’ So don’t ask the people who they want, because they won’t know.”

Under the radar

The franchise is stepping into a new era under Amazon MGM Studios. New casting chief Nina Gold told Deadline that the next 007 has “to ooze sex appeal,” possess great talent, and stay committed for multiple films.

Even so, some Hollywood heavyweights are completely ignoring her advice. George Clooney publicly backed Turner during a recent chat about his undeniable charm.

“I hope Callum ends up being the next Bond. I think he would be a great Bond,” Clooney told The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s tall and handsome and charming and British, so he’s the perfect guy to do it.”

Just a rumor

For his part, Turner claims he knows absolutely nothing. The actor finds the endless text messages from old friends highly entertaining.

“I’ll tell you what’s so funny about the Bond thing: Even your best friends ask you, people text you that you haven’t spoken to for 10 years, and you know nothing! It’s such a weird thing of something happening and nothing happening at all. I genuinely know nothing. I just find it quite amusing.”

Sources: Irish Star, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter

This article is made and published by August M, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

California farmers forced to destroy 420,000 peach trees after factory closures

Conservatives turn on Trump over Iran and Israel

Trump plans talks with King Charles during Washington visit

Ads by MGDK