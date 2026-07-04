Next James Bond must ooze sex appeal to land historic contract

Movie fans love to argue about who should land the most coveted roles in cinema.

When a massive spy franchise reboots itself, every young star gets scrutinized. According to the Irish Star, finding the perfect leader for a multi-billion dollar series takes more than picking a famous face.

Total mystery needed

A major voice from the past is now warning producers to look beyond current Hollywood favorites. The Irish Star reported that former James Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams wants the studio to steer clear of rumored contenders Jacob Elordi and Callum Turner.

McWilliams has a legendary track record. Having previously hired Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig, she believes it is essential that the chosen actor remain a total enigma.

According to McWilliams, past stars were relatively unknown when they signed up. Craig faced immense backlash from executives and fans when he won the part for Casino Royale.

“He was such an unpopular choice,” McWilliams recalled. “Nobody supported it. Not the studio. Not the director … He thought, ‘I’m going to show you bastards,’ and he did. And everybody went, ‘Oh my god, isn’t he wonderful?’ So don’t ask the people who they want, because they won’t know.”

Under the radar

The franchise is stepping into a new era under Amazon MGM Studios. New casting chief Nina Gold told Deadline that the next 007 has “to ooze sex appeal,” possess great talent, and stay committed for multiple films.

Even so, some Hollywood heavyweights are completely ignoring her advice. George Clooney publicly backed Turner during a recent chat about his undeniable charm.

“I hope Callum ends up being the next Bond. I think he would be a great Bond,” Clooney told The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s tall and handsome and charming and British, so he’s the perfect guy to do it.”

Just a rumor

For his part, Turner claims he knows absolutely nothing. The actor finds the endless text messages from old friends highly entertaining.

“I’ll tell you what’s so funny about the Bond thing: Even your best friends ask you, people text you that you haven’t spoken to for 10 years, and you know nothing! It’s such a weird thing of something happening and nothing happening at all. I genuinely know nothing. I just find it quite amusing.”

Sources: Irish Star, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter