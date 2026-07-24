Trump criticizes New York Mets performance during Georgia campaign rally

Big political rallies often turn into unexpected stages for sports banter.

When a leader takes the microphone in front of thousands of fans, local pride and sports rivalries quickly leak into the speech. A recent campaign stop in Georgia proved no exception, reports People.

Taking jabs

During a rally in Marietta, Georgia, President Donald Trump took a sudden jab at his home state team. According to reporting by People magazine, Trump brought Atlanta Braves President Mike Plant and former manager Brian Snitker onto the stage before steering the topic to Major League Baseball.

The president praised Plant’s leadership before targeting the struggling New York Mets. “So I like baseball. I like baseball. But this guy’s done such a great job,” Trump said. He then mocked the Mets’ performance, adding, “The Mets have the highest salary in baseball, and they lose all the time.”

Trump even suggested poaching Plant. “And I say, maybe we could steal [Plant],” Trump proposed to the crowd.

He continued praising Plant while poking fun at teams stuck in endless rebuilding cycles. “You don’t realize how good [Plant] is,” the president added, praising the Braves for staying consistently competitive at the top of the standings.

Costly losses

The verbal jab highlights a painful season for the New York franchise. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Mets carry a record payroll exceeding $328 million, yet they sit in last place in the National League East with a dismal 43-60 record.

Owner Steve Cohen purchased the franchise for $2.4 billion in 2020, according to ESPN. However, that massive financial investment has yielded poor results this year. The team is currently on pace to win just 68 games out of 162 in 2026.

Financial analysis shows that the Mets are spending roughly $5.2 million per victory this season. That figure represents the highest cost per win in major league baseball over the past 26 years, shattering their own previous record of $4.8 million set in 2023.

Although Trump grew up in Queens near the team’s stadium, he has long favored the crosstown rival New York Yankees. His comments came the same day Milwaukee defeated the Mets, right before New York prepared to face Los Angeles.

Sources: People, The Wall Street Journal, ESPN