Donald Trump criticizes renewable energy initiatives in recent address

Political speeches often take unexpected turns when leaders step up to the podium.

Listeners expect clear arguments, but sometimes a routine address quickly spirals into unscripted confusion. That is precisely what happened when a routine political talk shifted into a puzzling tirade over power grids, reports HuffPost.

Back on the attack

During a public appearance, Donald Trump launched into an unusual rant about renewable energy. He warned the audience that political opponents want to restrict power production and force Americans into an expensive system.

“And just like we did with the Green New Scam, where we were scammed, the whole country was, I wasn’t scammed,” Trump said, according to HuffPost. “I got it right from the beginning. I got it from the first minute when I heard this crap. You know, they were saying wind was so wonderful.”

He claimed that Democrats “want less energy, not more,” warning that their policies would ultimately “send your prices soaring.”

Puzzling wind claims

The speech quickly took a stranger turn when Trump targeted wind power specifically. He painted a bizarre picture of household life under renewable energy, claiming that basic home electronics would stop working without constant weather.

“You know, they were saying wind was so wonderful. So wonderful. Except you couldn’t watch your television,” Trump said.

He even staged an imaginary conversation between a couple trying to watch his debate against Joe Biden. “Remember that? Darling, would like to watch the debate tonight? I’m sorry. The wind isn’t blowing,” Trump said.

The bizarre claims triggered a swift wave of online backlash. Critics largely ignored policy debates to focus on his rambling delivery, with several commentators suggesting the president appeared increasingly out of touch.

Cutting green initiatives

This latest outburst fits a long pattern of hostility toward clean energy. Trump has repeatedly made outlandish claims about wind farms during public rallies and global summits.

Speaking to world leaders at the UN, he once claimed that “the high cost of so-called green renewable energy is destroying a large part of the free world and a large part of our planet.”

Those words have since translated into heavy executive action. Since returning to office, his administration has actively dismantled major environmental programs.

According to HuffPost, officials have canceled or frozen $8 billion worth of renewable energy projects. These major cuts have specifically targeted states governed by Democrats.

Sources: HuffPost