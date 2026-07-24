Leaving the sinking ship: Russians panic search visa-free escapes amid new draft warnings

Rumors of a new mass mobilization after the upcoming Russian elections probably drive the increase.

Search interest for travel documents inside Russia recently hit a record high since the war began.

Data compiled by the independent outlet Mozhem Obyasnit shows a massive rush for answers.

Russian users entered queries about passport costs into Yandex over 26,000 times in June alone – a staggering 221 percent jump compared to late 2024.

Demand grew fast. Moscow residents complained about a total lack of appointment slots this summer, while Google Trends recorded maximum interest.

Looking for doors

Citizens are not just looking for new passports. They also want to know which countries they can visit without needing a visa.

Searches for visa-free travel jumped significantly over recent months. At the same time, online queries regarding exit permits hit near-record levels on Yandex and maximum scores on Google.

The sudden surge comes as Russian authorities reportedly discuss bringing back restrictive exit rules. People fear the door is closing.

Trapped at home

Even with a valid passport, leaving remains impossible for millions. Official travel restrictions against ordinary debtors increased by more than 40 percent in a single year.

According to official data from the FSB border service, border guards held nearly nine million active travel restriction orders at the start of the year. That represents a sharp rise from 6.3 million a year earlier.

Unpaid loans, child support, and court fines trigger most of these bans.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency HUR reported that Russia is quietly preparing a broader mobilization effort – an assessment supported by the analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Setting the stage for mass mobilization

Russian lawmakers recently approved a major legal shift that changes who can serve in uniform.

On July 22, the Russian State Duma passed a bill allowing citizens with active criminal records to sign military contracts during formal mobilization periods.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), this legislation clears the path for individuals convicted of serious crimes, including drug smuggling and organized crime. Instead of serving prison time, convicts can go straight to the front lines.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Army General Viktor Goremykin publicly praised the move on July 22. He stated that the new law will expand the pool of available recruits and boost military recruitment efforts across Russia throughout 2026.

However, the ISW sees a larger pattern behind the decision. The think tank reports that the Kremlin is systematically setting the stage for a much broader draft.

Preparing for trouble

Finding fresh recruits is only half the battle for Russian leadership. The Kremlin is also quietly preparing for public pushback inside the country, where formal mobilization remains a sensitive and deeply unpopular topic.

On July 21, Russia’s militarized internal security force, Rosgvardia, introduced proposed civil defense regulations. These updates aim to shield Russian society from unspecified “dangers” if the government declares mobilization, martial law, or wartime conditions.

The legislative prep work started well before this summer. Vladimir Putin signed a bill in November 2025 that gives him power to send reservists into combat zones without formally declaring a national mobilization.

ISW believes the Kremlin might use those earlier powers for rolling reserve call-ups before announcing full mobilization. Ultimately, any final decree depends on Putin’s personal view of the current battlefield and internal political stability across the country.