Putin’s troops attempted a tank breakthrough – it did not go according to plan

Well, that’s one way to lose a lot of tanks …

Despite Russian claims of the advances in Ukraine, independent estimates and analysis of what is actually happening on the ground show that the Russian troops are struggling.

In some areas along the front line, Putin’s troops are even being pushed back according to claims from the Ukrainian military.

Faced with stalling progress in Ukraine, Russia is looking for a way to break the deadlock, and they recently tried to get a breakthrough using heavy armor.

Spoiler alert: Mission unsuccessful.

Border guard at the ready

According to a report from Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, they recently faced one of the largest Russian tank pushes seen on their section of the front in months. The attack came with little warning.

Deep in the Donetsk region, near the strategic town of Dobropillia, an incoming armored column tried to smash straight through Ukrainian defense lines.

The enemy brought dozens of heavy vehicles into the fight. Russian commanders hoped brute force alone would win the day.

But local defenders held firm. Working alongside adjacent units, Ukrainian troops quickly spotted the advancing armor and prepared to strike back hard.

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Burning in fields

Drone operators from the Phoenix border unit led the counter-response.

Belonging to the Pomsta brigade, these skilled pilots launched wave after wave of explosive strikes from above.

The results were immediate and devastating. By the time the heavy fighting stopped, nine Russian tanks and two armored combat vehicles lay wrecked across the open landscape.

Three Grad multiple rocket launchers were also wiped out. Russian forces had brought the rocket systems to cover their advancing armor, but Ukrainian drone pilots caught them before they could escape.

Staggering war losses

The border guards said enemy commanders spent weeks amassing armored vehicles for this single push.

“All of that armored ‘might’ was left burning in the fields and tree lines of the Donetsk region,” military officials stated after the battle.

Dozens of Russian soldiers were killed as the attack collapsed into failure.

The heavy loss of life fits a broader pattern. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently stated that the Russian army loses more than 5,000-6,000 troops every week in a bloody war where the number of soldiers killed in combat exceeds the number of wounded.