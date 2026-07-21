Dagens.com
Homepage News Donald Trump says Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested in...

Donald Trump says Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested in United States

August M August M
Follow dagens.com on Google
Donald Trump
Foto: Shutterstock.com

High-stakes political rivalries frequently spill across international borders when prominent global leaders plan overseas visits.

Others are reading now

World Cup footage puts Trump’s long-standing claim under scrutiny

Medical worker says Trump’s constant urine smell means “he doesn’t have much time left”

When local politicians try to enforce international disputes in their own backyards, federal leaders quickly step in to set the boundary, reports TASS.

Standing his ground

Tensions flared after local discussions emerged regarding whether visiting foreign dignitaries could face legal detention on American soil. According to TASS, the debate centered on potential visits by high-level international figures to major financial hubs like New York City.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently sparked intense debate after raising questions about international warrants. He confirmed consulting with lawyers about arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The plan rested on an International Criminal Court warrant if Netanyahu visited the city.

That suggestion met immediate resistance from national leadership. The federal government retains ultimate authority over diplomatic relations, foreign policy, and diplomatic immunity within the United States.

Also read

Russia Builds Massive New Military Base Near NATO Border

General Motors hits the brakes on massive electric truck rollout

And that is when the president stepped in to shut down the idea completely.

A clear promise

President Donald Trump took to social media to deliver a firm message regarding the matter. Writing on Truth Social, he made it abundantly clear that local officials would not be allowed to interfere with visiting foreign leaders.

Trump directly addressed the statements coming out of New York. As TASS reported, he promised complete protection for the visiting leader while on American soil.

“Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

Federal boundaries

By responding directly on social media, Trump aimed to reassure international allies that American diplomatic commitments remain intact. For now, the administration has made its stance clear to city hall and observers around the world.

Sources: TASS

This article is made and published by August M, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

Trump presents himself as a peacemaker: Opens the door to a Russia visit

California farmers forced to destroy 420,000 peach trees after factory closures

Conservatives turn on Trump over Iran and Israel

Ads by MGDK