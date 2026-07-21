Donald Trump says Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested in United States

High-stakes political rivalries frequently spill across international borders when prominent global leaders plan overseas visits.

When local politicians try to enforce international disputes in their own backyards, federal leaders quickly step in to set the boundary, reports TASS.

Standing his ground

Tensions flared after local discussions emerged regarding whether visiting foreign dignitaries could face legal detention on American soil. According to TASS, the debate centered on potential visits by high-level international figures to major financial hubs like New York City.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently sparked intense debate after raising questions about international warrants. He confirmed consulting with lawyers about arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The plan rested on an International Criminal Court warrant if Netanyahu visited the city.

That suggestion met immediate resistance from national leadership. The federal government retains ultimate authority over diplomatic relations, foreign policy, and diplomatic immunity within the United States.

And that is when the president stepped in to shut down the idea completely.

A clear promise

President Donald Trump took to social media to deliver a firm message regarding the matter. Writing on Truth Social, he made it abundantly clear that local officials would not be allowed to interfere with visiting foreign leaders.

Trump directly addressed the statements coming out of New York. As TASS reported, he promised complete protection for the visiting leader while on American soil.

“Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

Federal boundaries

By responding directly on social media, Trump aimed to reassure international allies that American diplomatic commitments remain intact. For now, the administration has made its stance clear to city hall and observers around the world.

Sources: TASS