World Cup footage puts Trump’s long-standing claim under scrutiny

Trump’s World Cup appearance revives one of the internet’s favorite debates.

Donald Trump has spent decades insisting that he stands 6-foot-3. Now, a video shared by his own White House has reignited the debate, with social media users arguing that the numbers simply do not add up.

The footage was captured after the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Trump congratulated Spain’s players following their 1-0 victory over Argentina.

White House video sparks fresh questions

Among the players greeting the U.S. president was Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, better known as Rodri, who was named one of the standout performers in Spain’s title-winning campaign.

Rodri is officially listed at 6-foot-3 — exactly the same height Trump has claimed for years.

Yet the White House video appears to show the president standing several inches shorter than the Spanish midfielder.

The Daily Beast highlighted the apparent contradiction.

“While Trump, 80, congratulated the Golden Ball recipient after Spain’s FIFA World Cup win against Argentina, the president received a reality check when it came to his supposed height.”

According to the outlet, the White House did not respond to its request for comment regarding the discrepancy.

A claim Trump has repeated for years

Questions surrounding Trump’s height are nothing new.

As far back as 1999, he told New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd that photographs gave people the wrong impression.

“I photograph short. I’m actually 6 foot 3.”

Trump repeated the same claim during the 2016 Republican presidential primary when Marco Rubio challenged him over the issue.

Official White House medical reports released in both 2018 and 2025 also list the president’s height as 6-foot-3.

Previous photos have fueled speculation

Sunday’s footage is far from the first time observers have questioned Trump’s official height.

Last month, photographs of the president standing beside Senate Majority Leader John Thune — who is listed at 6-foot-4 — prompted renewed discussion online after Thune appeared noticeably taller than Trump.

Recent images featuring Trump alongside his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, have also been cited by critics who argue that his publicly listed height does not match what is seen in photographs.

Whether the latest World Cup clip settles anything is another matter, but it has once again put one of Trump’s longest-running personal claims under the microscope.