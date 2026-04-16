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Drone race: Europe struggles to keep pace as warfare tech evolves rapidly

Mikkel Christensen Mikkel Christensen
Drone race: Europe struggles to keep pace as warfare tech evolves rapidly
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Drone technology is advancing so quickly that military systems risk becoming outdated within months.

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Drone technology is advancing so quickly that military systems risk becoming outdated within months.

The war in Ukraine has exposed how rapidly innovation is reshaping modern warfare.

The shift has pushed drones from niche tools to a core battlefield asset, forcing European defense planners to rethink how they develop and acquire new systems.

Rapid evolution

Drone systems now evolve every three to six months, creating a major challenge for traditional procurement cycles, Euronews reported.

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“Drones evolve technologically every three to six months,” said Nikolaus Lang of BCG, warning that systems can become obsolete almost as soon as they are deployed.

Rising demand

Usage has surged dramatically, with Ukraine increasing production from 2.2 million units in 2024 to 4.5 million in 2025.

Both sides are now consuming millions of drones each year, turning them into a central pillar of battlefield strategy rather than a supporting tool.

Europe’s gap

Despite strong research output, Europe faces a gap between innovation and deployment, partly due to fragmented national procurement systems and lower investment levels.

Euronews highlighted that defense spending is spread across multiple countries, limiting scale, while the United States benefits from a more unified market and significantly higher investment.

Long-term challenge

Experts estimate it could take five to ten years for Europe to build a more competitive and self-sufficient defense technology base.

Closing that gap will require faster procurement, greater investment and a shift away from peacetime development timelines toward the speed seen on active battlefields.

Sources: Euronews, BCG

This article is made and published by Mikkel Christensen, who may have used AI in the preparation

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