Putin and Trump trips overlap — will they be in China together?

The last time Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump met face-to-face it in Alaska.

They held a summit that drew global attention.

Now, fresh travel plans are raising the possibility that their routes could overlap once more.

Possible visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin may travel to China in the second half of May, according to Russian outlet Vedomosti cited by Digi24.

Provisional dates are reportedly being considered for the week beginning May 18, though no final schedule has been confirmed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged preparations but said details would be announced later, stating: “The visit to China is being prepared. The dates will be announced in due course.”

Timing questions

The potential trip could coincide with a reported visit by former US President Donald Trump, expected on May 14–15, although Beijing has not confirmed those plans.

The overlap, if confirmed, would come at a sensitive moment in global diplomacy, particularly amid ongoing tensions between major powers.

Recent uncertainty has also surrounded Trump’s visit, which reports suggest may have been delayed from earlier plans.

Ongoing talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in China on April 15 for talks with his counterpart Wang Yi, where future high-level meetings were discussed.

Lavrov said leader-level contacts had already been “specifically planned,” adding that discussions were focused on reviewing them “in detail.”

China’s Foreign Ministry offered few specifics, but Wang noted that ties between the two countries continue to strengthen despite global challenges.

More visits ahead

According to Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov, Putin is expected to travel to China at least twice in 2026, including for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November.

He may also visit Kazakhstan later in May for a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Council.

Putin’s last trip to China took place in late summer 2025, when he attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit alongside World War II anniversary events.

Sources: Digi24, Vedomosti