Duke of Edinburgh ‘lived with cancer in secret’, book claims

Prince Philip may have spent nearly a decade battling a serious illness in private, according to new claims from a royal biographer. The revelations suggest the Duke of Edinburgh kept his condition largely out of public view until his death.

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The account offers a different perspective on his final years and long-standing resilience.

Author’s claims

Royal historian Hugo Vickers, writing in a new book serialised by the Mail on Sunday, claims Prince Philip was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2013, according to the Daily Express.

The condition was described as inoperable, with the diagnosis reportedly made during an extended hospital stay that year.

Vickers wrote: “By this point, he had lived with pancreatic cancer for nearly eight years – far longer than the usual survival time from diagnosis.”

Private battle

Despite the reported diagnosis, Prince Philip continued to appear in public and carry out duties in the years that followed.

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According to the account, he underwent major exploratory surgery after doctors identified an issue with his pancreas.

He later recovered at Windsor Castle, experiencing fluctuating health but gradually returning to royal engagements, including official appearances in Scotland.

Final moments

The book also describes the Duke’s final hours at Windsor Castle in April 2021, shortly before his 100th birthday.

Vickers claims he remained characteristically independent, recounting that he got up on his own before his death. He wrote: “The following morning, he got up, had a bath, said he did not feel well and quietly slipped away.”

His death certificate later listed the cause as “old age.”

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Life of duty

Prince Philip stepped back from public duties in 2017, after decades of service alongside Queen Elizabeth II, to whom he had been married for 73 years.

The Queen was not present at the moment of his death, and is said to have reflected afterwards that “as so often in life, he left without saying goodbye”.

Ongoing questions

The claims in Vickers’ book have not been officially confirmed, but they add to longstanding public interest in the Duke’s health during his later years.

They also highlight how much of his personal struggle may have remained out of sight while he continued his public role.

Sources: Daily Express, Mail on Sunday