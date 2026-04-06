Trump threatens “hell” as peace proposal reaches Tehran

A new diplomatic proposal aimed at ending hostilities between the United States and Iran is under discussion, even as tensions continue to escalate.

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The initiative comes amid threats of further military action and ongoing fighting that has already disrupted global energy markets.

Two-stage proposal

According to Reuters, both Washington and Tehran have received a framework for a potential peace deal built around two phases.

The plan outlines an immediate ceasefire followed by negotiations toward a broader, long-term agreement.

A source familiar with the discussions said Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, had been in continuous contact with senior officials including U.S. Vice President JD Vance, envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

Strait dispute

A key sticking point remains the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for global energy supplies.

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A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran would not reopen the waterway as part of any temporary ceasefire and would not accept imposed deadlines while reviewing the proposal.

The strait carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas, making its closure a major concern for international markets.

Trump warning

The diplomatic push follows a sharp warning from President Donald Trump.

In a Truth Social post, he threatened to unleash “hell” on Iran if it refused to reach an agreement and reopen the strait.

The comments underline the fragile state of negotiations, with pressure mounting on both sides.

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Ongoing conflict

Fighting has continued despite the emerging proposal, with fresh airstrikes reported across the region on Monday.

The conflict, now in its sixth week, has caused significant casualties and contributed to rising oil prices.

Iran has responded to earlier attacks by targeting Israel, U.S. bases and energy infrastructure in the Gulf, while also restricting passage through the Hormuz corridor.

Sources: Reuters