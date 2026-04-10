Emails linking Melania to Epstein resurface: “You look great in the picture”

Denying allegations can often draw even more attention to them.

Others are reading now

In some cases, efforts to shut down rumours end up putting them back into the spotlight.

That appears to be the case following Melania Trump’s recent statement, which has reignited interest in her past.

Surprise statement

Melania Trump publicly rejected claims linking her to Jeffrey Epstein in a rare and forceful address according to Ladbible.

Speaking from the White House, she said: “The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today.”

She insisted that any suggestion of a close relationship was false, describing the allegations as attempts to damage her reputation.

Also read

Email resurfaces

Following her remarks, an email exchange between Melania Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell reappeared in the Epstein files.

The message, sent in 2002, showed a friendly tone, with Melania writing: “Dear G! How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great on the picture.”

She later described the exchange as nothing more than “casual correspondence.”

Firm denial

Melania Trump stressed that she had no personal relationship with either Epstein or Maxwell.

“I have never been friends with Epstein,” she said, adding that she and her husband occasionally attended the same social events.

Also read

“My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note,” she added, urging the public to “be cautious about what you believe.”

Trump reaction

According to journalist Jacqueline Alemany, cited in reports, Donald Trump said he was unaware his wife planned to make the statement.

In a post on X, Alemany wrote that the president said he didn’t “know anything about” the remarks beforehand, adding: “She didn’t know him.”

Ongoing scrutiny

The renewed attention comes after the release of millions of documents tied to Epstein earlier this year, following legislation requiring greater transparency.

Some observers have questioned how the email exchange should be interpreted, though Melania Trump maintains it holds no significance.

Also read

In her statement, she also called for greater focus on victims, urging lawmakers to allow survivors to testify publicly.

Sources: LADbible, US Justice Department, The Telegraph