Entire Russian command post risks dismissal after failure to protect air defense systems

Monday, March 9, the Ukrainian Navy released footage allegedly showing a number of successful strikes on Russian air defenses, naval equipment, and drone infrastructure on the Russian-annexed peninsula of Crimea.

Most notably, Ukrainian forces reportedly managed to take out three Russian Pantsir air defense systems worth an estimated $15–$20 million each.

And now, that has put the jobs of an entire air defense command post at risk.

According to the Ukrainian partisan movement Atesh, which is known for having connections deep within Russian ranks, officials from Moscow have been dispatched to investigate the situation in Sevastopol.

“Due to accumulated losses in air defense units in Crimea, an inspection commission from Moscow has been sent to Sevastopol. According to Atesh agents, the issue of changing the command staff of the 31st Air Defense Division is being considered,” the group said.

The Sevastopol-based formation is part of Russia’s 4th Guards Air and Air Defense Forces Army and is tasked with protecting the airspace over Crimea.

The information has not been independently verified.

Strategic role

According to Atesh, the unit oversees air defense for key areas including Sevastopol and the northern Crimean city of Dzhankoi.

Russian forces deployed there rely on S-400 Triumf systems, which are designed to intercept aircraft, missiles, and other aerial threats.

“Significant losses of air defense systems in recent times have led to a noticeable weakening of the protection of the Kherson region and Crimea. Moscow, apparently, recognizes this,” Atesh added.

The partisan movement says the developments indicate growing concern within Moscow over the effectiveness of the peninsula’s defensive network.

Sources: Atesh, Ukrainian Navy