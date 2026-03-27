Epstein’s lawyer says he has no idea why he got $50 million

New testimony in Washington has reopened questions about Jeffrey Epstein’s vast fortune and the people entrusted with it. Lawmakers probing his finances were met with unexpected answers.

Others are reading now

At the center of the scrutiny is a massive payout that even its recipient says he cannot explain.

According to HotNews, citing Business Insider, Epstein’s former lawyer Darren Indyke told US lawmakers he does not know why the disgraced financier left him $50 million in his will.

Indyke and accountant Richard Kahn were named executors of Epstein’s estate, valued at about $630 million at the time of his death in 2019.

Unanswered questions

Epstein drafted his will just two days before he died in custody. Despite not being formally paid for their roles as executors, he allocated $75 million to the pair, including $50 million to Indyke and $25 million to Kahn.

During testimony before the House Oversight Committee on March 19, Indyke said he had no insight into Epstein’s decisions.

Also read

“Why he did what he did and why he gave money to who he gave money to — I never had those conversations with Epstein,” he told lawmakers.

“He always did what he did for his own reasons, and he never discussed those reasons with me,” he added.

Shrinking fortune

Kahn told lawmakers his share may reflect legal fees he could have earned under different circumstances, suggesting the amount was not unusual in that context.

However, both men said they do not expect to receive the full sums. Ongoing legal claims linked to Epstein’s abuses have significantly reduced the estate.

According to court filings in the US Virgin Islands, about $127 million remains from the original fortune.

Also read

Legacy of cases

Since Epstein’s death, the executors have overseen the sale of major assets, including private islands, properties, and a ranch.

They have also handled compensation payments to victims and managed a complex web of legal disputes tied to the case.

The hearings highlight continuing questions over how Epstein distributed his wealth and the decisions made in the final days before his death.

Sources: HotNews, Business Insider