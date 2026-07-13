Eric Trump accidentally admits his dad lost the 2020 election

The president’s absolute refusal to accept his 2020 loss deeply disturbed his closest allies.

Staying on message is the golden rule for any political family.

When you repeat the same story for years, it usually becomes second nature.

But sometimes, a simple slip of the tongue on live television gives the game away.

A celebratory slip

Eric Trump made a surprise appearance on Fox News this week to take a family victory lap. He showed up to celebrate the official renaming of Palm Beach International Airport.

As of this month, the major Florida travel hub is known as President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The former president’s private jet was the first aircraft to touch down on the newly renamed tarmac. Eric told the network the milestone felt entirely fitting for his father.

But he quickly caught viewers off guard when he highlighted the aircraft’s history of political success according to the Irish Star.

“This is the plane that carried him to victory a lot of people will argue three times, but certainly two,” Eric said on the broadcast.

Quick online reactions

That brief sentence effectively undermined years of strict family messaging. By stating his father “certainly” won only twice, Eric accidentally admitted that Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential race to Joe Biden.

Hawk-eyed viewers on social media platforms quickly caught the awkward slip. Taking to X, one amused user joked about the looming family fallout that would likely follow the interview.

“Someone isn’t getting their allowance this week and will definitely get their mouth washed out with soap after that comment,” the person wrote.

Another user took a much harsher tone regarding the ongoing election fraud claims. “Only morons argue he won 3 times,” they added.

Reality and denial

The Fox News blunder arrives right alongside explosive new claims about the 2020 fallout. New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan recently published a book titled ‘Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump’.

The authors claim the president’s absolute refusal to accept his 2020 loss deeply disturbed his closest allies.

Some members of his inner circle reportedly grew so concerned that they feared his behaviour resembled a “mental disorder”.

According to the book, his top advisors privately knew he had lost the race. Even with that grim reality staring them down, the authors note the president kept pushing his followers to challenge the final results.

“Straight after the 2020 election, Trump embarked on his most ambitious and destructive campaign of reality-bending,” the book states.

Sources: Fox News, X Irish star