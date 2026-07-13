2026 World Cup player dies, only 25 years old

Just a few weeks ago he represented his land at the FIFA World Cup.

Only a few weeks ago, Jayden Adams was living every footballer’s dream, helping South Africa reach the World Cup knockout stage for the first time ever.

Now, teammates, supporters and loved ones are mourning a life that ended far too soon.

According to Newsner, the South African midfielder has died at the age of 25. Authorities have not confirmed a cause of death, and police have opened an investigation after the body of a 25-year-old man was discovered at a property in Cape Town on Saturday.

South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, later confirmed Adams’ death and urged the public not to speculate while investigators carry out their work.

World Cup breakthrough cut short

Adams featured in all three of South Africa’s group-stage matches at this summer’s World Cup.

He started against both Mexico and the Czech Republic before appearing as a substitute in the victory over South Korea that secured Bafana Bafana’s first-ever place in the knockout rounds.

His tournament came despite a devastating personal loss. Adams took to the field against the Czech Republic just one day after his grandmother passed away, before being substituted at halftime.

Tributes have since poured in from across the football world, including FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the South African Football Players Union.

Partner shares emotional farewell

Among the messages, one stood out above the rest.

Adams’ longtime partner, Aqueelah Adendorf, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram that quickly spread across social media.

“There are no words to describe the pain I’m feeling.

Rest in peace, my love. Thank you for every memory, every laugh, every hug, and every moment we shared. You were not only the love of my life but also my greatest supporter and my best friend. A part of my heart left with you, and I will carry your love with me forever.”

The message was shared by Aqueelah Adendorf on Instagram.

A message written just weeks earlier

Her farewell became even more emotional because of what she had written only six weeks before Adams made his World Cup debut.

Celebrating his journey to football’s biggest stage, she praised the sacrifices and determination that had brought him there.

“From the hard work, sacrifices, early mornings, disappointments, and moments nobody saw – you kept going, stayed disciplined, and trusted God through it all. This is only the beginning for you, my love. May God continue to guide your steps and open even bigger doors for your future.”

The tribute was posted by Aqueelah Adendorf on Instagram before the tournament began.

Police have confirmed that an investigation remains ongoing, and officials have not announced a cause of death.