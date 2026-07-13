Eric Trump mocked after gushing over father’s newly renamed airport

Social media erupts after Eric Trump hails father’s newly renamed airport

Palm Beach’s newly renamed airport was meant to celebrate Donald Trump, but much of the conversation quickly shifted toward his son, Eric Trump, after a triumphant social media post sparked widespread criticism online.

Hours after President Donald J. Trump International Airport officially replaced the long-standing Palm Beach International Airport, Eric Trump praised both the name change and his father’s legacy, prompting a wave of reactions across social media.

Eric Trump announced that Trump Force One would become the first aircraft to land at the newly renamed airport shortly after sunrise.

He also argued that no individual had contributed more to Florida or the United States than his father and said he was proud to see the initials “DJT” associated with the airport. Eric Trump further noted that he had played a significant role in making the renaming happen.

Social media users push back

His celebration was met with a flood of criticism, with many users questioning the decision to rename a major international airport after a sitting president.

One X user wrote:

“The obsession with naming everything after himself is so psychotic. I’m glad they dropped his name from the Kennedy center because it’s just absolutely disgusting to try to take over the dedicated name from someone else.”

The post was written by an X user reacting to Eric Trump’s announcement.

Another user argued that the move reflected something far beyond ordinary political support.

“Nothing says ‘definitely not a cult’ like naming an international airport after a sitting politician and having his son write a love letter about it. Imagine believing the greatest honor a democracy can bestow is putting one man’s initials on your boarding pass. This isn’t patriotism. It’s personality cult politics. The constant worship is embarrassing.”

The comment was also posted by an X user responding to Eric Trump’s message.

Trademark agreement draws scrutiny

Beyond the online backlash, the airport’s rebranding has generated legal and ethical questions.

According to recent reports, businesses wishing to sell merchandise carrying the airport’s new name must source those products through entities designated by Trump’s trademark licensor. Although Trump’s companies have agreed not to receive royalties from merchandise sold at the airport itself, legal experts have suggested contractual provisions could still allow affiliated businesses to profit from sales elsewhere.

Supporters of the agreement maintain the arrangement is designed to protect Palm Beach County from trademark disputes rather than generate private financial gain.

Eric Trump nevertheless left little doubt about how he viewed the honor.

“There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country, and no one more deserving of this incredible honor. As a son, and someone who flies out of this airport nearly every day, I will forever be proud to see the initials “DJT” on my boarding pass. Congratulations Dad — I’m happy to have played a big role in making this happen.”