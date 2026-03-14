Erika Kirk takes late husband’s role after Trump appointment

Trump appoints Charlie Kirk’s widow to Air Force Academy board.

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Months after the killing of conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump has chosen his widow to take over his position on a military advisory board.

The decision places Erika Kirk on a key committee linked to the U.S. Air Force Academy.

According to The Guardian, Trump appointed Erika Kirk to the advisory board of the United States Air Force Academy.

She will fill the seat previously held by her husband on the 16-member panel.

The board advises the academy on issues including discipline, curriculum, finances and teaching methods at the training center in Colorado Springs.

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Charlie Kirk was appointed to the board by Trump in March 2025.

He served on the advisory committee until his death later that year.

The conservative activist was shot while speaking in Utah in September 2025 and later died from his injuries.

Trump’s reaction

After the killing, Trump expressed condolences to Kirk’s family in a message on Truth Social.

“The great, even legendary Charlie Kirk is gone. No one understood or possessed the Heart of Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now he is no longer with us. Melania extends her condolences to his beautiful wife, Erica, and family. Charlie, we love you!” Trump wrote.

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The White House said Erika Kirk was well suited to continue her husband’s role.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales said she was the “perfect choice” for the position.

“Charlie Kirk proudly served on the board, inspiring not only the next generation of soldiers but millions around the world with his courageous Christian faith, defense of truth and deep love of country,” Wales said.

Wales added that Erika Kirk would carry forward her husband’s work.

“Erika Kirk will continue his legacy and be a fearless champion of the most elite air force in history, whose soldiers ensure the security, strength and freedom of our nation.”

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Sources: The Guardian, WP News