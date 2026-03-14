Russia’s troop losses in Ukraine exceed 1.27 million, Kyiv says

Russia’s military losses in the war against Ukraine continue to rise as fighting along multiple front lines remains intense. Ukrainian officials say the figures reflect the heavy cost Moscow has paid since launching its full-scale invasion.

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The latest estimate from Kyiv suggests Russian casualties have now exceeded one million personnel, reports the Kyiv Independent.

Latest battlefield toll

According to the Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on March 11 that Russia has lost approximately 1,275,980 troops since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Ukraine regularly publishes estimates of Russian personnel losses as part of its daily battlefield update.

Moscow rarely releases official casualty figures for the conflict.

Equipment losses

Ukraine’s military also reported extensive losses of Russian equipment during the war.

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According to the General Staff, Russia has lost 11,73 tanks and 24,177 armored combat vehicles since the invasion began.

Additional reported losses include 82,791 vehicles and fuel tanks, 38,263 artillery systems, and 1,680 multiple launch rocket systems.

The report also lists 1,328 air defense systems, 435 aircraft, 349 helicopters, 170,966 drones, 31 ships and boats, and two submarines destroyed or disabled.

Ukrainian losses

Ukraine has not publicly disclosed comprehensive figures for its own military casualties during the full-scale war.

Officials say detailed numbers remain classified for operational and security reasons.

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However, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with France TV on Feb. 4 that at least 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the start of the invasion.

He added that many more troops are listed as missing in action.

Independent estimates

Independent research groups in the West have also attempted to estimate casualties on both sides.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Russian losses are believed to be significantly higher than Ukraine’s.

The think tank estimated the casualty ratio between Russian and Ukrainian forces to be roughly between 2:1 and 2.5:1.

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A January 2026 CSIS report suggested Ukraine likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 total casualties from February 2022 through December 2025, including an estimated 100,000 to 140,000 soldiers killed in action.

Sources: Kyiv Independent, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), France TV