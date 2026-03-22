EU slams Russian commanders with sanctions over Bucha killings

The European Union has taken new action tied to alleged atrocities committed early in the war in Ukraine. As the anniversary of one of the conflict’s most notorious episodes approaches, officials are moving to hold individuals accountable.

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The Kyiv Independent reports that the EU has sanctioned nine Russian individuals accused of involvement in war crimes during the occupation of Bucha in Kyiv Oblast. The decision was announced by the Council of the EU on March 16.

The move comes ahead of the fourth anniversary of the Bucha massacre, which became a symbol of civilian suffering during the early weeks of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Atrocity background

During the occupation of Bucha District between February and March 2022, more than 1,400 civilians were killed, including 637 in Bucha itself, according to reported figures.

Many victims were later discovered with signs of execution, while others were found in mass graves or left in public areas.

The events drew widespread international condemnation and led to calls for war crimes investigations.

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Key figures

Among those sanctioned is Colonel General Aleksandr Chayko, identified by the EU as the most senior Russian officer present in Ukraine at the start of the invasion.

The Kyiv Independent reports that he served as a leading commander when Russian forces entered Bucha.

Other sanctioned individuals include senior officers who oversaw units operating in nearby areas such as Hostomel, Irpin, and Borodianka.

EU response

“In their roles, they led their units at the time hundreds of civilians were murdered, in some cases as a result of brutal executions,” the EU Council said.

“These actions constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes,” the Council added.

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The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans, and EU citizens and companies are barred from providing financial support to those listed.

Broader measures

The Kyiv Independent reports that one of the sanctioned individuals is also accused of involvement in the deportation of a child from occupied Donetsk Oblast.

The EU has imposed sanctions on roughly 2,600 individuals and entities linked to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

EU foreign ministers are expected to gather in Bucha to mark the anniversary of the city’s liberation and discuss further steps in response to the conflict.

Sources: The Kyiv Independent, Council of the European Union