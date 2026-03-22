Civilians killed and injured in latest Russian assaults

A new series of attacks across Ukraine has left civilians dead and dozens more wounded, officials say. The latest strikes highlight the continued intensity of aerial assaults and frontline violence.

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The Kyiv Independent reports that at least 11 people were killed and 55 injured in Russian attacks on March 17, citing Ukrainian regional authorities.

Air defenses intercepted 154 of the drones, while 22 managed to reach targets across 12 locations. Falling debris was also reported in two areas.

Regional impact

In Donetsk Oblast, attacks on several settlements killed five people and injured six others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The Kyiv Independent reports that in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were killed and eight injured in strikes on the Synelnykove district, with additional casualties reported the following day.

In Sumy Oblast, two separate drone attacks killed two men, while nine others were wounded across the region, according to local officials.

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Civilian targets

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and ten injured, regional authorities said.

The Kyiv Independent reports that a strike on a Nova Post facility in Zaporizhzhia injured six employees working at the site.

In Kherson Oblast, attacks across dozens of settlements killed one person and injured nine others, including a child, according to the local military administration.

Continued strikes

Further north, in Kharkiv Oblast, nine people were reported injured following attacks on the regional center and surrounding areas, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The Kyiv Independent reports that in Mykolaiv Oblast, FPV drones struck two communities, injuring two civilians who were later hospitalized.

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The latest wave of strikes underscores the ongoing risk to civilians as drone and missile attacks continue across multiple regions.

Sources: The Kyiv Independent



