Europe Drone Carrier Launched in Romania Signals Shift in Naval Strategy

A newly launched naval vessel in Romania is signaling a quieter but meaningful shift in how maritime missions may be carried out.

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A newly launched naval vessel in Romania is signaling a quieter but meaningful shift in how maritime missions may be carried out.

Across Europe, defence planners are increasingly turning toward unmanned systems, with this ship offering a clear example of that transition.

The Portuguese Navy’s NRP “D. João II” was launched on April 7 at Damen’s shipyard in Galați, according to TVP World.

A broader shift

Named after a 15th-century monarch, the vessel is designed to coordinate drones operating in the air, on the surface and underwater.

Its development reflects a wider effort to expand surveillance capabilities while reducing risks to personnel during operations.

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“Given Portugal’s extensive coastline, this ship represents a valuable addition both for the Portuguese Navy and for European maritime operations,” said Bram Langeveld, Damen’s Chief Commercial Officer. “It will support maritime security, scientific research, and disaster response.”

Designed to adapt

The project is backed by around €132 million, including funding from European Union recovery programmes, according to TVP World.

Rather than being limited to a single role, the ship can shift tasks by changing onboard systems, allowing it to respond quickly to different mission needs.

Portuguese officials have linked the concept to lessons from recent conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, while former navy chief Henrique Gouveia e Melo called it “a point of no return for modernity” in 2024.

Multiple roles

The vessel is equipped to support different types of unmanned operations, alongside a flight deck that can also handle helicopters.

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It can carry vehicles, containers and specialist teams, including scientists or drone operators, depending on the mission.

Sea trials are expected later this year before it joins the Portuguese fleet, reflecting what analysts see as a broader move toward flexible, unmanned naval operations.

Sources: TVP World, Damen press release