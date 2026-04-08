Ukraine blows key bridge in drone war breakthrough

A previously undisclosed Ukrainian operation has revealed a major shift in battlefield tactics. Instead of relying on missiles, forces used drones to take down a critical piece of infrastructure.

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The strike highlights how technology is changing the way wars are fought.

Hidden operation

According to The Express, Ukrainian forces targeted an important bridge in the occupied Kherson region used by Russian troops for logistics.

The crossing over the Konka River near Oleshky had already been damaged earlier in the war but remained in use.

Over a two-month campaign, Ukrainian units repeatedly struck the structure until it was no longer usable.

Drone breakthrough

The mission is believed to be the first known case of a bridge being destroyed primarily through drone attacks.

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The Telegraph reported that repeated hits eventually caused two sections of the bridge to collapse into the river, with smoke rising as the structure gave way.

This has made it more difficult for Russian forces to move supplies toward the city of Kherson.

Unusual technology

The operation used Malloy T-150 drones, built by Malloy Aeronautics, part of BAE Systems in the United Kingdom.

Originally designed for civilian purposes, including agricultural use, the drones have since been adapted for military missions.

Their use in this role shows how non-traditional equipment is being repurposed in modern conflict.

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Difficult target

Bridges are typically built to withstand heavy pressure and are considered hard to destroy, especially from the air.

Despite this, repeated and precise strikes weakened the structure enough to bring it down.

The Konka River serves as a key dividing line in the region, increasing the strategic importance of the crossing.

Broader context

The report comes as the UK continues developing longer-range weapons that could support Ukraine.

At the same time, Russia has been carrying out military drills involving intercontinental ballistic missile systems in Siberia.

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According to released images, crews practiced response scenarios, though no launches took place.

Sources: The Express, The Telegraph