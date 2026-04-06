Expert warns UK homes to prepare amid nuclear fears

Rising tensions between the UK and Iran are fuelling fresh concerns about national security, as military cooperation and regional instability intensify. British involvement in Middle East defence efforts has increased in recent weeks, with officials warning of broader risks.

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Against this backdrop, questions are being raised about how prepared the public would be in an extreme scenario, reports The Express.

Growing tensions

The UK has stepped up support for Gulf allies facing Iranian attacks, including discussions on supplying defence systems and military coordination, according to the Ministry of Defence.

At the same time, the wider conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has driven global instability, disrupted supply chains and pushed energy prices higher.

Officials have also acknowledged ongoing security concerns linked to Iran, with past reports highlighting threats and hostile activity affecting UK interests.

Expert warning

In response to these developments, security expert Professor Anthony Glees has warned that the UK lacks clear public guidance on how to respond to a nuclear strike, according to the Daily Express.

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He argued that households should take simple preparatory steps, including storing water, having access to a battery-powered radio and planning basic sanitation.

Glees said: “If you are not obliterated, the safe thing to do is go underground if you possibly can… and don’t go out for 72 hours.”

Preparedness concerns

The academic suggested current advice available to the public focuses largely on nuclear accidents rather than deliberate attacks.

He criticised what he sees as a gap in official planning, saying there is insufficient guidance for civilians facing worst-case scenarios.

His comments reflect broader concerns among analysts about the UK’s readiness, particularly as modern conflicts increasingly involve missile and drone threats.

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Risks and realities

Glees also warned that location would play a decisive role in survival chances, with areas near major cities or military infrastructure at highest risk.

Rather than seeking open or elevated spaces, he advised that sheltering in lower, enclosed areas would offer better protection from fallout.

While such scenarios remain unlikely, the combination of geopolitical tensions and evolving warfare has renewed debate over public preparedness in Britain.

Sources: Daily Express, Ministry of Defence, The Guardian