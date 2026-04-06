Expert warns US may have crossed a dangerous legal line

A reported US strike on key infrastructure in Iran is drawing scrutiny from military analysts, with concerns it may breach the laws of war.

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Experts say the attack, along with threats of more to come, could signal a strategy focused less on battlefield advantage and more on pressure tactics, reports DR News.

Legal concerns first

According to Anders Puck Nielsen of the Danish Defence Academy, the strike is difficult to justify under traditional military objectives.

“It is difficult to see the military purpose,” he said, pointing to the bridge’s limited strategic value.

He warned that targeting infrastructure like bridges and power systems risks violating core principles of armed conflict.

“It is noteworthy that Trump threatens to destroy more bridges and energy infrastructure. Both are essentially forbidden. You cannot win a war by causing massive civilian destruction and hitting the population widely.”

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Strategy questioned

Nielsen suggested the intent may be to increase pressure on Iran rather than secure a direct tactical gain.

“The idea seems to be that they want to increase the costs for Iran by letting the war continue and in that way try to pressure them. It’s a form of blackmail.”

Such an approach, he indicated, shifts the focus from military necessity to coercion.

Deadly strike

The attack targeted what BBC and The Guardian described as Iran’s largest bridge, known as B1.

The structure connects Tehran with Karaj and had not yet opened to traffic despite being over a kilometer long.

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Iranian officials reported eight people killed and 95 injured after the strike, which multiple reports say occurred in two phases.

“The largest bridge in Iran is collapsing and will never be used again — much more to come!,” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Escalation fears

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the strike, saying it would not weaken the country.

“Attacks on civilian structures, including unfinished bridges, will not make the Iranians surrender.”

“Every bridge and building will be rebuilt stronger than before. What will never recover is the damage to America’s reputation.”

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Trump has indicated further attacks may follow, writing that US forces “has not even begun to destroy what is left of Iran” and warning: “Bridges are next, then power plants.”

Sources: BBC, The Guardian