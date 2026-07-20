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F-16 fighter jets guard skies for Trump’s trophy presentation

August M August M
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Attending a massive sports championship is supposed to be about the joy of the game and the thrill of the crowd.

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In the modern world, however, the sheer scale of global events can turn a stadium into something resembling a military zone. When the world’s most powerful figures decide to drop in, the atmosphere outside the arena shifts instantly from a party to a lockdown, reports UNILAD.

Ring of steel

The highly anticipated soccer final between Spain and Argentina brought massive crowds to New Jersey. But the real action started outside the gates. A historic influx of international leaders transformed the sports venue into a heavily armed fortress.

Many heads of state traveled to the stadium to watch the big match, including the Mexican president and the Spanish king. But the extreme security protocols were triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump. According to AS, the American leader brought a federal security presence that completely overwhelmed the details of visiting foreign royalty.

The federal government labeled the championship match a National Special Security Event, which unlocked a massive military response. Elite F-16 fighter jets roared through the skies above the venue to guard the airspace. High above the field, teams used advanced drones to monitor every inch of the surrounding region.

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Total stadium gridlock

Down on the ground, the stadium looked like a bunker. Rooftop snipers watched the crowds. Meanwhile, bomb squads and thousands of federal officers worked together to seal off the entire perimeter.

These strict measures caused immediate trouble for the 82,500 fans trying to enter the stadium. Gates opened an hour early to give agents time to process the massive crowds. Secret Service teams conducted thorough airport-style searches on every single person in line.

Long queues formed early in the morning, leaving fans and journalists trapped in gridlock for up to three hours. A Secret Service agent on the ground spoke to reporters about the intense process. The agent confirmed, “Everyone will be thoroughly searched.” Officials also limited movement inside the stadium once Trump arrived.

The extreme safety protocols follow rising global tensions. UNILAD reported that intelligence teams are reacting to unverified rumors of a ten million dollar bounty on the American president. The massive operation also follows previous attempts on his life earlier this year, proving that officials are taking no chances with his safety.

Sources: UNILAD, AS

This article is made and published by August M, who may have used AI in the preparation

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