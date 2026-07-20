Russian Tu-95 bomber destroyed in Ukrainian attack on Engels air base

Satellite images have confirmed the destruction of a Russian Tu-95 strategic bomber at the Engels-2 air base following a Ukrainian long-range drone strike.

Satellite imagery has confirmed the destruction of a Russian Tu-95 strategic bomber following a Ukrainian long-range drone strike on the Engels-2 air base, underscoring Kyiv’s continued campaign against military targets deep inside Russia.

According to TVP World, the strike targeted the air base around 800 kilometers from Ukraine’s border and was carried out by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU).

Damage confirmed

The SBU said the attack took place on Friday. Two days later, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty‘s investigative project Schemes published satellite images supplied by Planet Labs that showed extensive damage to the aircraft.

“The photo clearly shows that the tail section of the aircraft is completely ‘disconnected’ from the main body,” Schemes wrote in a post on Telegram.

According to TVP World, citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty‘s Schemes, the images provide visual confirmation that the strategic bomber was destroyed in the attack.

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Long-range strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the aircraft had previously been used to launch missile attacks against Ukraine and described the operation as part of Kyiv’s “fair and active defense.”

“The distance from our state border is about 800 kilometers,” Zelenskyy said when announcing the strike.

According to TVP World, the Soviet-designed Tu-95 is one of Russia’s main long-range strategic bombers and has repeatedly been used during the war to launch Kh-101 cruise missiles against Ukraine. The aircraft is also capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Sources: TVP World, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (Schemes)