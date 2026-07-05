Factory farming boom unleashes staggering 33B extra animals onto planet

The way the modern world produces food has changed forever. As populations grow and global tastes shift, the massive systems required to supply our dinner tables are expanding rapidly.

This relentless growth is quietly pushing the planet’s natural resources to their absolute limit, reports The Guardian.

A massive surge

The sheer number of farmed animals on Earth has completely skyrocketed. According to a report from The Guardian, an alliance called Stop Financing Factory Farming revealed that livestock and poultry numbers surged by 50 percent over the last twenty years.

This boom requires vast amounts of space. The acreage used exclusively to grow animal feed expanded by a quarter, and agricultural land the size of Canada is currently losing its fertility.

Water supplies are also heavily strained. Around 90 percent of all water taken from natural systems for irrigation goes directly to crops for livestock. Almost every major environmental trend is heading in a bad direction.

Staggering wildlife toll

Even when individual farms become efficient, the sheer volume of animals wipes out any climate progress. Peter Stevenson, an adviser at Compassion in World Farming, told The Guardian that livestock emissions rose by a fifth between 2001 and 2023.

The numbers are staggering. The global livestock population jumped from 61.8 billion animals in 2006 to 94.9 billion in 2023.

“There’s been a huge increase, and it’s simply because there are so many more livestock now,” Stevenson explained.

This boom is also poisoning the oceans. Massive amounts of fertilizer and waste runoff create marine dead zones, including a lifeless stretch in the Gulf of Mexico spanning an area the size of Connecticut.

Shifting the cash

Activists argue that the only way to heal the planet is to move away from meat-heavy diets. Merel van der Mark, a campaign leader at Sinergia Animal, wants public development banks to stop backing industrial agriculture.

These public institutions poured a staggering $1.23 billion into intensive farms in 2024 alone. Campaigners want these lenders to change their investment rules.

“This means a shift away from industrial livestock production, which multilateral development banks must support by stopping financing factory farming and instead aligning their financial flows with a more sustainable world,” Van der Mark stated.

Sources: The Guardian