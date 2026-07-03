Trump slams NATO once again claiming US support is “ridiculous”

The American leader has consistently challenged the value of the transatlantic security pact.

International alliances require a steady flow of money and trust to survive.

For decades, global military partnerships have relied on a shared understanding of who pays the bills. Now, that delicate financial balance is facing severe public scrutiny.

Ankara on the horizon

Diplomats and military leaders are currently packing their bags. A critical transatlantic alliance summit is scheduled to take place in Ankara next week.

The upcoming meeting was originally supposed to focus on unity and future strategy. Instead, the political agenda might quickly shift to immediate financial grievances.

President Donald Trump took to social media to voice his frustrations right before the event. According to Agence France-Presse, the president used his Truth Social platform to air specific complaints.

The financial divide

The core issue revolves around how much money each member country puts into the shared pot. The Times of Israel reported that the president shared a graph alongside his digital statement.

That chart highlighted a massive gap in defense spending. It clearly showed the United States contributing far more cash to the alliance than any other participating nation.

Trump did not hold back his feelings about this monetary disparity. He described the current situation as an unfair burden on American taxpayers.

In his online post, the president wrote that it is “ridiculous” for the United States to maintain this “one-sided” dynamic.

A lingering conflict

Money is only one part of the escalating tension between the United States and its traditional partners. Military strategy has also become a major sticking point recently.

According to Agence France-Presse, Trump has repeatedly directed his anger at European allies. The frustration stems directly from their response to the ongoing war in Iran.

The president feels that other nations have failed to step up during a critical global conflict. He made his disappointment obvious in his latest public message.

“They were not there for us!!!” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

A familiar pattern

This public criticism fits right into a much larger historical pattern. The American leader has consistently challenged the value of the transatlantic security pact.

He frequently questions why the United States should continue to fund an expensive international operation. Other member countries often scramble to justify their own defense budgets.

The Ankara summit will likely serve as a high-pressure testing ground. Leaders will have to face these harsh accusations directly when they sit down together.

Sources: Agence France-Presse, The Times of Israel