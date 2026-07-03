Trump promised transparency — now his administration refuses to hand over Epstein files

He suggested the judge dissolve the order entirely

The battle over government transparency often plays out behind closed courtroom doors.

Legal disputes over public access to sensitive federal documents can drag on for months.

A recent clash between the legal system and federal attorneys highlights the ongoing struggle over secret archives.

Dissolve the order

According to The Independent, the Department of Justice is actively refusing to turn over redacted investigative files linked to Jeffrey Epstein. This move directly defies a strict order issued by a federal judge demanding the release of the records.

Just hours before the official deadline, Associate U.S. Attorney General Stanley Woodward asked the court for a two-month extension.

He suggested the judge dissolve the order entirely by accepting the government’s reasons for keeping the records hidden.

The legal battle began when U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in favor of journalist Katie Phang. The reporter had filed a lawsuit accusing the current presidential administration of violating a special transparency law.

Accusations of obstruction

The lawsuit targets Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and claims federal officials are blocking the public from accessing files. The Department of Justice firmly rejects the idea that it broke any laws regarding the document release.

Woodward explained the position of the government in a written statement sent to the court on Thursday night. He noted that federal attorneys are trying to navigate a highly complex disclosure process.

“Indeed, the Department has not knowingly violated, nor has it ever acknowledged violating, the EFTA as it continues working to comply with statutory requirements,” Woodward wrote.

He stated that the government remains “committed to transparency and compliance” but “strongly disagrees” with the recent judicial mandate.

Protecting the victims

The Department of Justice argued that certain handwritten investigator notes contain sensitive personal details. Officials claim that releasing these specific documents could accidentally expose the private identities of abuse survivors.

Furthermore, federal attorneys reported they cannot locate an unredacted version of a crucial 2007 draft indictment from Florida. A Department of Justice spokesperson previously lashed out at the ongoing judicial pressure.

“Judge Sullivan’s perverse interpretation appears to be focused on driving misleading headlines,” the spokesperson stated during the initial legal dispute.

The underlying transparency act was originally signed into law by Donald Trump to force the release of all Epstein files. However, the administration has faced fierce backlash from survivors who claim the government protected powerful figures while exposing victims.

Sources: The Independent