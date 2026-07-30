FIFA faces massive backlash over Trump relative’s buyout firm

Modern sports constantly balance traditional passion against the relentless drive for commercial profit.

When global organizers attempt to push financial boundaries even further, the backlash can be swift and fierce. High-stakes proposals to bring private investors into the world’s most popular sport have now triggered an intense international standoff, reports Digi24.ro.

Deeply troubling plan

Soccer leaders face mounting criticism following revelations about a multibillion-dollar commercial deal. According to Digi24, FIFA President Gianni Infantino plans to create a new commercial entity affiliated with the governing body to sell off private stakes.

The arrangement aims to raise roughly $4.2 billion by selling a 20 percent share in the subsidiary. French outlet rmc.fr reported that the commercial branch carries an estimated total valuation of $20 billion.

Private equity firm Thrive Eternal has emerged as a key potential investor in the project. Joshua Kushner, who is the younger brother of Donald Trump’s former senior adviser Jared Kushner, leads the American investment group.

FIFA hopes to convince member federations by promising that the deal will increase their annual funding. However, regional authorities reacted with alarm. UEFA declared that a critical red line had been crossed, while CONCACAF quickly backed those concerns.

Drawing the line

European officials warned against turning football into an aggressive corporate venture. European Commissioner Glenn Micallef led the public response across several direct posts on his X account.

“This is not about baseball. The FIFA World Cup remains the biggest sporting tournament on the planet, despite FIFA exploiting every little commercial opportunity. But everything has a limit,” Glenn Micallef said.

The commissioner stressed that unchecked profit seeking threatens the sport’s cultural identity. “The insane commercialization of football has become harmful. It threatens the very elements that have made football the most popular sport in the world,” Glenn Micallef stated.

He warned that the plan raises major legal issues under competition law, promising that European Commission officials will examine the proposal with the utmost care. He urged national associations to consult clubs and fans before voting. “Commercial success should strengthen football, not swallow it. Don’t touch our sport,” Glenn Micallef warned.

Sources: Digi24, RMC Sport