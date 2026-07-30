“After all this time, there is no unity”: Trump struggles as Iran conflict enters new phase

Trump faces growing pressure as the Iran conflict escalates and divisions emerge inside the White House.

Behind closed doors in Washington, frustration is growing as the US military campaign against Iran enters its sixth month. At the same time, the conflict has entered a new and more serious phase following an Iranian missile attack against US forces and a comprehensive US response.

“The president is exasperated,” an ally told NBC News. “I don’t think he believed it was going to be this difficult to get the Iranians to agree to a deal.,” The Independent reports.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, also told the network that internal disagreement has slowed progress. “After all this time, there is no unity,” the official said, warning that the administration risks a strategic defeat without a clear course.

Reports suggest that the president shouted profanities at key national security advisors during a tense meeting last week. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was quick to dismiss those reports, however. “That is false,” Leavitt declared.

“The president has a great team whom he trusts, and everyone on the team knows he’s the final decision-maker,” she said.

New escalation after missile attack

As we have previously reported, the situation further deteriorated overnight into Thursday when, according to US reports, Iran fired ballistic missiles at US forces in the region.

The US responded with a comprehensive military operation targeting Iranian military installations. According to US Central Command, the strikes hit facilities belonging to the Revolutionary Guard, including command centers, missile and drone sites, as well as coastal and maritime defense systems.

The direct exchange of attacks between the US and Iran increases the risk of a broader regional conflict.

At the same time, the new development places further pressure on the White House, where disagreement is already growing over whether a harder military stance will force Tehran into concessions or instead lead to a prolonged, costly conflict.

Disagreement over strategy

The debate inside the White House has split key officials into opposing factions. The disagreement has created a clear divide at the top of the administration.

While Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth advocates harder military strikes, both Vice President JD Vance and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine are notably more critical.

The latter is particularly concerned that a continued offensive will deplete US ammunition stockpiles. Caine reportedly warned against exhausting crucial US ammunition stockpiles, according to The Independent.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell maintained that top leaders remain fully aligned on strategy, despite reports of friction. Tehran has shown little interest in backing down, launching counterattacks and closing the Strait of Hormuz.

The ongoing conflict is also being felt on the home front, as rising gas prices cause concern among congressional Republicans facing a tight midterm election.